Threat Call Received To 'Blow Up' Ram Janmabhoomi Complex In Ayodhya: UP Police

AN AYODHYA resident received a phone call from an unidentified man, threatening to blow up the Ram Janmabhoomi complex, the Police said on Thursday.

A local named Manoj Kumar living near the Ramkot area in Uttar Pradesh received the call at around 5 am on Thursday. The person on the other side of the call said he was calling from Delhi and the temple complex would be blown up by 10 am.

Soon after Manoj alerted the police that he received a phone call from an unidentified man who threatened to blow up the temple complex.

According to police, the caller threatened to blow up the temple area at 10 am on Thursday. As soon as the information was received, police issued an alert to all personnel deployed at various locations in the district.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Ram Janmabhoomi police station Sanjiv Kumar Singh said they have registered a case and are conducting an enquiry. Efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the caller, he added.