New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a mysterious case, the Kameng river in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district turned black leading to the death of thousands of fish. The officials have warned people against eating the dead fishes found floating on the surface of the river. The changing colour of the river water has created a situation of panic among the locals of the district.

According to a report by news agency PTI, Kameng district officials have pointed towards the high content of total dissolved substances in the river as the reason for the changing of colour of the river water. "The TDS in the Kameng river was 6,800 mg per liter, much higher than the normal range of 300-1,200 mg per liter", District Fisheries Development Officer (DFDO) Hali Tajo, as quoted by PTI said.

"TDS leads to breathing issues for aquatic species. The fish under the water are also experience reduced visibility due to high level of TDS", he added. Tajo appealed to the people not to consume the fish as it may cause serious health issues.

The East Kameng district administration issued an advisory, asking people to avoid venturing near the Kameng river to catch fish, and not to consume and sell the dead fish till further order. Residents of Seppa blamed China for the rise in the TDS in the river, alleging that the colour of the water turned black due to construction activities by the neighbouring country.

Seppa East MLA Tapuk Taku appealed to the state government to immediately constitute a committee of experts to ascertain the cause behind the abrupt change in the colour of the Kameng river's water and the death of a large quantity of fish.

Expressing concern, Taku said this incident never happened in the Kameng river. "If it continues for more than a few days, the aquatic life from the river will be totally eliminated," he said, adding that the sudden change in the colour of the water might be due to a huge landslide in the upper belt of the district. "There may be other reasons as well. The state government should immediately constitute a fact-finding committee to study the situation at the earliest," he said.

The Siang river at Pasighat in East Siang district turned black in November 2017. The then Congress MP from Arunachal East Ninong Ering wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking his intervention, claiming that it was the result of the construction of a 10,000-km-long tunnel in China, which diverted water from Siang to Xinjiang province in the Taklamakan desert. China had denied the allegation.

(With PTI Inputs)

