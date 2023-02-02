Those Who Have Eaten Beef Can Also Be Converted Back To Hinduism: RSS Leader

The RSS leader also mentioned that Hindu is an identity and a culture to which people belong, adding that doors can't be closed for those who have converted to other religions.

By JE News Desk
Updated: Thu, 02 Feb 2023 10:07 PM IST
RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale (image Credits: ANI)

THE GENERAL Secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Dattatreya Hosabale on Wednesday said that people can be converted back to Hinduism, even after eating beef.

Speaking at an event in Jaipur, the RSS leader said, "The term 'Hindu' has already entered our Constitution and country. It is a fact of history. Hindu is an identity and a culture to which people belong."

"While MS Golwalkar didn't get into the exact definition of Hindu, Veer Savarkar has said in his writings that those who consider the land till the Sindhu river as their land are Hindus," he added.

He further cited MS Golwalkar and said that we can't close our doors on those who have converted to other religions.

"Golwalkar ji even said that those who have converted to other religions can also be converted back to Hinduism. It might happen that they would have eaten beef under some kind of pressure, but still, we can't close our doors on them. They can still be brought back into Hinduism."

He mentioned that a person needs to open his/her mind and heart to understand the meaning of 'Sangh'.

"Once it was asked from RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, what is Sangh? He said that only the founders of Sangh know what Sangh is, while we all are just trying to find out the answer. One needs heart, and not brain to understand Sangh," he added.

The RSS general highlighted that all the members of the 'Hindu society' are a part of the Sangh family.

"So, it is our duty to bring changes in our people and develop feelings of religion, culture and nationalism in them. Only then can we develop as a society. Sangh aims to make society united and powerful. For this we have to work for national unity, empowering cow protection and fighting against religious conversions," he further added.

"Today Sangh has reached the central stage, as people in the country are now interested in knowing about the Sangh," Hosabale added.

(With inputs from ANI)

