New York (USA) | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took a veiled dig at Pakistan and its Prime Minister Imran Khan said that those "using terrorism as a political tool should know that it is dangerous for them too". Addressing the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, PM Modi called the situation in Afghanistan "critical" and said that it is important to ensure that the Afghan soil is not used to spread terrorism.

Calling for reforms at the UN, PM Modi said that danger of "regressive thinking and extremism" is increasing in the world and said that "a broader global response" is needed to fight terrorism. He also stressed that the UN needs to improve its effectiveness and enhance its reliability.

"We also need to ensure that no country tries to take advantage of delicate situation in Afghanistan and use it for its own selfish interests. At this time, people of Afghanistan, women and children, minorities need help. We must fulfill our duties by providing them with help," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma