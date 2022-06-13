New Delhi| Jagran News Desk: Union Minister and BJP MP Smriti Irani on June 13 launched a scathing attack on Congress for taking out a march in solidarity with Rahul Gandhi, who appeared before the Enforcement Directorate today. She said that Congress leaders have taken to the streets to pressurize an investigating agency openly because their corruption has been exposed.

She further claimed that Congress leaders are making an attempt to protect the assets of the Gandhi family.

She took a jibe at the Congress "Satyagraha" march and said, "Those who are on bail have announced that come surround Delhi because our corruption has been caught. Senior Congress-ruled leaders have been specially invited to put pressure on an investigation agency."

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Delhi in connection with the National Herald case. Earlier, the Congress leader surrounded by hundreds of party workers marched to the ED office to appear before the agency from party headquarters.

Several Congress workers are protesting at various points near party headquarters. Delhi Police, however, had denied permission to a Congress rally. The Delhi police cited law and order behind the denial of the permission for the rally.

However Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala today said that the party's 'Satyagraha' march will continue despite the Delhi Police denying permission to the party to hold protests.

ED on Friday issued a fresh summons to Sonia Gandhi asking her to appear on June 23 for questioning in connection with the National Herald money laundering case. Earlier, the it also questioned senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Treasurer Pawan Bansal in April 2022 in New Delhi in connection with its money laundering probe into the National Herald case.

The ED is currently investigating the shareholding pattern and financial transactions as well as the role of party functionaries in the functioning of the AJL (Associated Journals Limited) and YIL(Young India Limited).

Posted By: Anushka Vats