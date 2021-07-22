Shukla, who is a minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs and Rural Development in Yogi Adityanath’s government, allegedly said that Rana was among those who chose to stay in India after the partition however, they made plans to break the country from within.

Uttar Pradesh | Jagran News Desk: Uttar Pradesh Minister Anand Swaroop Shukla sparked a controversy when he said that those who stand against India would be killed in an encounter. The minister's statement was aimed at Munawar Rana.

Shukla, who is a minister of state for Parliamentary Affairs and Rural Development in Yogi Adityanath’s government, allegedly said that Rana was among those who chose to stay in India after the partition however, they made plans to break the country from within.

"In such a situation, whoever will stand against India, will be killed in the encounter," Shukla was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.

Recently, in a statement, Munawar Rana mentioned that he will relocate if Yogi Adityanath becomes the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh again.

Meanwhile, Rana has also commented on Asaduddin Owaisi's participation in the Uttar Pradesh elections. The Urdu poet said that parties like these will go up to any extent to polarise voters on the basis of religion.

On the other hand, as quoted by Times Now, the Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) has told Rana to "start getting prepared to settle down outside Uttar Pradesh" since Yogi Adityanath is all set to be re-elected as UP CM.

"It seems that Munawwar Rana is playing in the hands of the fundamentalists. During the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, led by Yogi Adityanath, there has been no riot in the last four and a half years. Whenever there have been other governments in Uttar Pradesh, there have been riots and Muslims have also been unsafe," ABAP president Mahant Narendra Giri was quoted as saying by Times Now.

He further added, "In BJP rule, Muslims are also completely safe in the state, but Rana's statement of leaving Uttar Pradesh if the BJP wins the next Assembly elections and Yogi Adityanath becomes the Chief Minister is ridiculous."

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen