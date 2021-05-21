Prime Minister Narendra lauded doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi for their efforts in fighting the pandemic.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A visibly emotional Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to those who lost their lives due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic in the country. He also lauded doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi for their efforts in fighting the pandemic.

"This virus has took away many of loved ones from us. I pay my humble tribute to them and I express my condolences to the families who lost people," the prime minister said in a voice choked with emotion.

The prime minister gave a new slogan "Jahan bimar, wahin upchar (treatment of the ailing at their doorstep)" during his video conference with the healthcare professionals, saying this can bring down the pressure that the second wave of COVID-19 has put on the country's health system.

"A lot of work has been done, but there is also a need to concentrate on the rural areas of 'Purvanchal' (eastern region of Uttar Pradesh)," PM Modi stressed.

The effect of the pandemic has been so vast that despite all efforts, numerous lives were lost, he said.

"You have contained the virus significantly but there should be no complacency as it is going to be a long fight," PM Modi told the doctors and frontline workers of Varanasi.

He also took stock of the functioning of various COVID hospitals in the holy city, including the Pandit Rajan Mishra COVID Hospital which was recently started through joint efforts of the DRDO and the Indian Army.

The prime minister discussed ongoing efforts for tackling the second wave of COVID-19 in Varanasi and preparations for the future.

