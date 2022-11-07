'This Govt Of Traitors Will Collapse': Aaditya Thackeray Attacks Eknath Shinde Camp

SHIV Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday lashed out at the Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra and said that it will collapse in coming months asking party workers to gear up for mid-term elections.

"This government of traitors will surely collapse in coming months. Midterm polls are around the corner,” Aaditya was quoted saying by PTI while addressing a rally in Maharashtra's Akola district.

He also took a swipe at state Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar for calling him “chota pappu”, and said, "I may be chota pappu, but if the name calling helps in serving (the interest of) Maharashtra, then you can keep doing it. This chota pappu is making you run in Maharashtra. I will make you run because Maharashtra has not accepted this treachery (the revolt in Shiv Sena that led to the collapse of the Udhav Thackeray government)."

He attacked the Shinde-led dispension and claimed that the state has lost potential employment for 2.5 lakh people. He also added that it is hard to tell who is the chief minister between Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis, who belongs to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Calling it an 'unconstitutional government', Aditya stated that no one pays attention to the problems of farmers and youths. He also demanded the government declare a wet drought in the state to address the losses faced by farmers due to unseasonal rains.

He also slammed the Industries Minister Uday Samant and said that industries are choosing other states for investment over Maharashtra.

“He has done the worst work for Maharashtra,” Aaditya said referring to Samant.

Meanwhile, it is also expected that Aaditya Thackeray could join Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' led by Rahul Gandhi, which is likely to enter Maharashtra on Monday night.

While speaking about the same, a leader Sachin Ahir from the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction said, "The possibility of Aaditya Thackeray attending the Bharat Jodo Yatra cannot be ruled out. The decision will be taken after discussions with the party chief (Uddhav Thackeray). Coincidentally, he is also touring the region (Marathwada) and attempts are being made to see if it (his visit) can coincide with the rally."

