New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: On the occasion of the sixth anniversary of Digital India, which was officially launched on July 1 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this decade will be 'India's techade'. He also asserted that data and demographic dividend combined with India's proven tech prowess presents a massive opportunity for the country.

Speaking at a virtual event on the 6th anniversary of Digital India, PM Modi mentioned the technical advancements India has made and how helpful they have been in tough times like the COVID-19 pandemic. “Data and demographic dividend present a massive opportunity for India... together, we will be successful in making this decade ‘India's techade'," PM Modi said.

In addition, the PM also spoke to the beneficiaries of various schemes of the Digital India program via video conferencing. These included Diksha, eNAM, eSanjeevani solution for telemedicine, DigiBunai, and PM SVANidhi. He talked about the critical role that technology played during the COVID-19 pandemic. It helped ensure the continuity of education, access to healthcare, and other citizen services.

PM Modi further emphasized on the fact that the digital solutions created by India are being recognized and appreciated globally. He said that the Aarogya Setu application has played a crucial role in controlling the spread of the coronavirus in the country. He also added that we have experienced how easy Digital India has made our lives during the pandemic and how difficult the situation would have been if there was no digital connectivity. He further focused on the fact that Digital India means opportunity for all, facility for all, and participation for all.

Modi also mentioned that one nation, one ration card is being made a reality via Digital India only. This has benefitted migrant workers the most, as they no longer have to make new ration cards. DigiLocker is also a good example of how effective Digital India has been. The service is a space where all important documents like school/college mark sheets, Aadhar, PAN, and Voter ID cards can be stored easily and securely.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan