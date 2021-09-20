New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In Gujarat's Ahemdabad unvaccinated people have been banned from public transport and other civic facilities. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation has banned those people who have not received any of either dose of vaccination. The order will come into force from Monday, September 20.

People traveling in public transport or those visiting any civic building will have to carry a physical or e-copy of the certificate of vaccination in order to enter the facility.

Jignesh Patel, Director Parks, and Garden, Ahemdabad Municipal Corporation said, everyone above 18 years must carry a physical COVID vaccination certificate or an e-copy in their mobile and that these certificates will be checked at the entry of facilities, Ani reported.

"Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS)"Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS), Bus Rapid Transit System, Kankaria lakefront, riverfront, libraries, gymnasiums, sports complex, swimming pool, city civic center are closed to non-vaccinated people from today," Jignesh Patel told ANI.

He further said that the decision was taken to speed up the vaccination process and overcome possible hesitancy among people.

"Vaccine is the only weapon against the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who are not vaccinated will be barred from entry into the parks and gardens. Those who have taken the first dose and are due for their second will also be not be allowed to enter into vehicles of the civic transport service and buildings," he added.

Gujarat Authorities so far have administered 56,704,892 doses to eligible beneficiaries of which nearly 40 million have received the first dose and the remaining 16,748,118 are fully vaccinated, i.e received both doses.

Meanwhile, on the occasion of Prime Minister Modi's 71st birthday, the Gujarat Authorities administered more than 2.21 million doses and established a new record. Surat administered the highest doses around 277,000 followed by Ahmedabad and Vadodara.

Posted By: Ashita Singh