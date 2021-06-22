Dr VK Paul, a member of NITI Aayog said on Tuesday that the third wave of the pandemic can be stopped if covid appropriate behaviour is followed and a majority of people are vaccinated.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the COVID-19 cases in India continue their downward trend with improved vaccination rate, lately peaking above 85 Lakh vaccinations on June 21, the government of India has shown optimism on preventing the much-feared third wave of the pandemic.

Dr VK Paul, a member of NITI Aayog said on Tuesday that the third wave of the pandemic can be stopped if covid appropriate behaviour is followed and a majority of people are vaccinated.

“Why will there be a third wave if we follow COVID Appropriate Behaviour and get ourselves vaccinated? There are many countries where even the second wave has not arrived. If we follow COVID appropriate behaviour, this period will pass," Dr VK Paul said.

Dr Paul laid the emphasis on the way the further opening up of the economy is based on the vaccination pace the country picks in the coming days. “We need to do our daily work, maintain our social life, open schools, businesses, take care of our economy; we will be able to do all this only when we are able to vaccinate at a fast pace,” Dr Paul said.

“The best time to take vaccine”: Government

Dr VK Paul said that now that the second wave of the pandemic has receded, “it is the best time to take the COVID-19 vaccine”.

“Jan Bhagidari and Jan Jagran are very essential to eradicate the fear of vaccination. Ultimately it is in the hands of the public to come forward and get vaccinated,” said Dr N.K. Arora, Chairperson, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation in India (NTAGI).

Dr Arora also stated that the government is aiming to vaccinate at least one crore people every day. “Our capacity is such that we will easily be able to administer 1.25 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine every day,” Dr Arora added.





(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan