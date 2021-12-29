New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the fear of rising Omicron cases in India, Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that the third wave of Covid has already started in the state, and seeing the situation, all necessary arrangements were being made to save people from the virus. The statement given by Nitish Kumar is significant as the Central government is yet to acknowledge and announce that India is in the grip of the Covid-19 third wave.

While addressing at the Indian Medical Association's (IMA) 96th national conference, Nitish Kumar made the statement about the Covid-19 third wave. He further added that the state has made all necessary arrangements in order to fight against the virus.

“The third wave of Covid pandemic has started in the state, and all necessary arrangements are being made to save the people from it. The medical staff has made various preparations regarding this,” Nitish Kumar as quoted by Livehindustan said.

“The contribution of doctors in the first and second wave was commendable. I commend you for this,” he further added.

The Bihar government is also keeping an eye on Omicron cases in the state and has ordered to close the parks including the Jaivik Udyaan from December 31 to January 2.

"It has been also decided that the New Year celebration will not take place in any park here. The decision has been taken to avoid the crowd on New year," a government order read.

The order also stated that people are requested to follow the mandatory standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the government. Amid the rising covid cases, the government has issued SOPs to prevent any kind of social, political, cultural, religious gathering, and sports-related events.

It should be noted that Bihar hasn't recorded any cases of Omicron so far as per the list of 21 states shared by the Union health ministry which are affected by Omicron. Further, according to data released by the health ministry, a total of 781 cases of Omicron variant have been reported in the country so far.

Among those states, the national capital is at the top of the list with 238 Omicron cases, followed by Maharashtra with 167 cases, Gujarat with 73 cases, and Kerala with 65.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen