Third Monkeypox Case Detected In India After UAE Returnee Tests Positive In Kerala

A 35-year-old man, who returned to Kerala's Mallapuram from United Arab Emirates (UAE) on July 6, has tested positive for the monkeypox virus. This is the third monkeypox case detected in the country. The other two cases are also reported from Kerala. The returnee was admitted to the hospital with a mild fever on July 13 and started showing symptoms of monkeypox on July 15.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said the Malappuram native arrived in the southern state on July 6 and was undergoing treatment at the Manjeri Medical College there. His health condition is stable, she added. The minister also said all those who were in close contact with the patient are being closely monitored.

In the wake of confirmed cases of 'Monkeypox' disease in neighbouring Kerala, the Karnataka government has decided to speed up surveillance activities and keep a strong vigil in the state.

It has instructed all the districts in the State to ensure effective preparedness and take required action as per the Centre's guidelines and Technical Advisory Committee recommendations regarding Monkeypox.

The circular in this regard by the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare comes after the second case of Monkeypox was reported from the Kannur district of Kerala on July 18 in which there was a history of contact with a case of the disease in UAE. The second case was a returnee from Dubai who reached Kannur on July 13. He started exhibiting symptoms of monkeypox after which his samples were sent to NIV Pune, where it was confirmed that he is suffering from the infection.

India's first Monkeypox case was also reported from Kerala but from the Kollam district. The infected man, as per officials, had returned from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after which the Centre sent a high-level team to Kerala.

According to the World Health Organisation, monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transmitted to humans from animals), with symptoms similar to those seen in the past in smallpox patients, although it is clinically less severe. With the eradication of smallpox in 1980 and the subsequent cessation of smallpox vaccination, monkeypox has emerged as the most important orthopoxvirus for public health.

(With Agencies Inputs)