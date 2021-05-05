The govt warned that the vaccines need to be updated to tackle the new variants that have led to the massive surge of contagion in the country resulting in overwhelming hospital infrastructure and overburdening the frontline warriors.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday said that a 'third wave of COVID-19 is inevitable' given the higher levels of circulating virus, however, it is not clear at what time scale this phase three of the deadly pathogen will occur in the country.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre, K VijayRaghavan said that the new variants of COVID-19 are more transmissible and warned that the vaccines need to be updated to tackle the new variants that have led to the massive surge of contagion in the country resulting in overwhelming of hospital infrastructure and overburdening the frontline warriors.

"A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of circulating virus but it is not clear on what time scale this phase three will occur. We should prepare for new waves", K VijayRaghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to Centre said as quoted by news agency ANI.

"Variants are transmitted the same as the original strain. It doesn't have the properties of new kinds of transmission. It infects humans in a manner that makes it more transmissible as it gains entry, makes more copies & goes on, same as original", he added.

However, Raghavan said that the vaccines against COVID-19 being administered in India are effective against the current variants present in the country. "Vaccines are effective against current variants. New variants will arise all over the world and in India too but variants that increase transmission will likely plateau. Immune evasive variants & those which lower or increase disease severity will arise going ahead", he further said.

"Scientists of India and all over the world are working to anticipate these kinds of variants & act against them rapidly by early warning & developing modified tools. It's an intense research program, happening in India and abroad", he said.

Meanwhile, informing about the COVID-19 resurgence in the country, the health ministry said that twelve states, including Maha, Karnataka, Kerala and UP, have more than 1 lakh active COVID cases. Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Rajasthan and Bihar are among the states that show increasing trend in daily cases, it said.

"12 states have more than 1 lakh active cases, 7 states have 50,000 to 1 lakh active cases and 17 states have less than 50,000 active cases. Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh & Andhra Pradesh have around 1.5 lakh active cases", Lav Agarwal, Union Health Ministry, Jt Secy said.

"There are some areas of concern. Bengaluru reported around 1.49 lakh cases in the last week. Chennai reported 38,000 cases. Some districts have recorded further & speedy COVID cases, these include Kozhikode, Ernakulam, Gurugram", he added.

