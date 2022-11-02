Bizarre: Ghaziabad Thieves Return Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Lakh Through Courier

The burglary happened during the time of Diwali when the owner’s house had gone to their hometown for Diwali festivities.(Image: ANI)

In a burglary case happened in UP’s Ghaziabad, thieves has returned the stolen money through courier. In a bizarre incident thieves who plundered Fortune Apartment in Raj Nagar Extension of UP’s Ghaziabad, returned the stolen items through courier.

During the time of Diwali festivities, the thieve had stolen the jewellery worth Rs 20 lakh from Fortune Apartment but couriered back the ornaments worth Rs 5 lakh which the owner never expected that he would get it in future.

This incident happened during the time of Diwali when the owner’s house had gone to their hometown for Diwali festivities on October 23. When they returned on October 27 evening, they found that jewelries were missing and their house got burgled.

Following which Preeti Sirohi, the houseowner, informed the police. After filing of the complaint the accused has been booked under IPC sections 380 (theft) and (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) at Nandgram police station.

Harsh who is son of the houseowner said in this incident, “On October 31 evening, we received a courier and when we checked the name of the sender, we found that Rajdeep Jewellers, Sarafa Bazar, Hapur was mentioned on the packet. When I opened it, we found a box which belonged to us and when we opened it, we found some jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh which was stolen by the thief. The remaining jewellery is yet to be received.” After the incident, police got CCTV footage from the society gate.

In the CCTV footage it was seen that a 22-year-old youngster came out of the society gate having a bag on his shoulder. After further investigation it was found that the bag belonged to Preeti’s son. The youth was alone and came by foot in the society.

Anshu Jain, circle officer-2, said that “when police came to know about the courier packet, we checked the items. Later, we sent a team to Hapur for investigation.” Jain further added, “When the police team reached Sarafa Bazar and checked the shop details mentioned on the packer, they found that the shop bearing the name of Rajdeep Jewellers did not exist. Even the mobile number mentioned on the packet was also fake. While police also reached the courier company where police found footage in which two people were seen and they were the prime suspects of the case. Police are trying to trace the culprits and investigation is underway,” she said.