Thieves Dig 10-Foot Deep Tunnel, Steal Gold Worth Rs 1 Crore From SBI Kanpur Branch

According to the police, the thieves must have observed the area and got familiar with the construction and architecture of the bank, including the vault area.

By JE News Desk
Fri, 23 Dec 2022 10:51 PM IST
Image Credits: ANI

IN AN infamous incident, thieves made a tunnel linking to the strong room inside the State Bank of India (SBI) branch of Kanpur and stole gold worth Rs 1 crore reported the news agency PTI.

Reportedly, they entered the bank's vault area via a 10-feet-long tunnel, the police were cited as saying by PTI.

According to police officer Vijay Dhull, the thieves somehow were successful in opening the gold chest, however, they couldn't pry open the cash box, which had Rs 32 lakh.

He further added that the bank officials took hours to provide an estimate of the stolen gold, which, they added, weighed more than 1.8 kg and was worth Rs 1 crore.

"It could be an insider's job who executed the crime with the help of expert criminals. We have found some leads, including fingerprints from the strong-room, which might help crack the heist," Dhull was quoted as saying by PTI.

The police suspect that the thieves must have observed the area and got familiar with the construction and architecture of the bank, including the vault area.

It was on Friday morning that the bank officials found out about the robbery, said the police officer BP Jogdand.

Bank officials found the tunnel through which the thieves came to the vault, the police officer said.

Senior police officials, forensic experts, and a dog squad reached the bank and soon launched a probe. Several police teams headed by senior officials have been formed, he added.

According to the bank manager Neeraj Rai, the gold belonged to 29 people who had taken loans against it.

Related Reads
