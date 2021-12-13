New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Thieves cut Metro wires in Noida and blew signals of the Noida Metro line, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration said on Monday (December 13). This incident took place on Sunday night according to the Noida police. The police has registered a case in this regard and are on a lookout for the thieves.

As per the police, some thieves tried to cut the cable of the Noida Metro line on Sunday night. Due to this, the signal system of the metro line was disrupted after the cable was cut. As soon as the DMRC management informed the police about the incident, the miscreants fled from the spot.

The police is scrutinizing the CCTV footage from the day. Based on the footage, the police and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) have started an investigation in the case.

The thieves had cut the cable lines between Noida Electronic Metro City Station and Noida Sector-62 Metro Station. As a result, the services were disrupted between the two metro stations after the signal went off.

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) filed a complaint in this regard at the Nodia police station phase-3. After receiving the complaint, the Noida police registered an FIR in the matter. On the basis of the CCTV footage collected from the metro stations, the police is investigating the case.

Meanwhile, passengers travelling on the route faced difficulty due to the signal cut. The speed of the metro trains was also affected. Trains were made to run slow due to technical issues.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha