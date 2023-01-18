'They Shield Terrorists': BJP Slams RJD Over Its Leader's 'Attacking Indian Army To Win Polls' Remarks

BJP leader Arvind Kumar Singh (left) has strongly criticised RJD leader Surendra Yadav (right) over his remarks that BJP orchestrates attacks on Indian Army to win elections. (Image credit: twitter)

THE BJP on Wednesday responded with sharp retorts to Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Surendra Prasad Yadav's remarks alleging that the saffron party "orchestrates attacks on the Indian Army in order to win elections in the country". Slamming Yadav for his remarks, the BJP said "while we kill terrorists and criminals, the RJD shields them and provide them protection".

#WATCH | BJP will be wiped out. When elections come, BJP attacks the Army. This time, it seems the BJP will attack some country: Bihar Minister Surendra Prasad Yadav on Amit Shah's statement of BJP returning to power in 2024 (17.01) pic.twitter.com/yWeKviGziy — ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023

"The BJP kills the terrorists. We don't provide protection to terrorists and criminals as it is the work of the RJD. At least spare the Army. You people are not sparing the nation," the BJP leader Arvind Kumar Singh said, as quoted by India Today.

"Don't be so greedy for the chair that you make the Army a political pawn. Have you stopped fighting on the basis of caste? Speak wisely about the Army as it is the heritage of the nation. You people survive by giving protection to criminals and terrorists. Be careful about your nation before giving such statements. You have become minister because of this nation," Singh added.

Nikhil Anand, the saffron camp’s National General Secretary of the Other Backward Classes wing, called Yadav a “cartoon character” for his remarks and said that all “comedians in Lalu’s Darbar” have moved to the cabinet of Nitish Kumar. "If Nitish Kumar wants to insult himself, he can do so but he, at least, should take care of the post of Chief Minister," Anand said.

"After Chandrashekhar & Jagdanand who attacked Hindu Astha now attack on Armed Forces by RJD mantri Surendra P Yadav. Earlier, RJD doubted Surgical Strike,called Pulwama staged attack. Why drag the armed forces and question their integrity," tweeted BJP's Shehzad Poonawala.

Bihar minister Surendra Prasad yesterday stoked a controversy claiming that the BJP plans attacks on the Army whenever elections are around the corner. "BJP will be wiped out. When elections come, BJP attacks the Army. The BJP can do anything to win the election. Last time, Pulwama happened and this time, it seems the BJP will attack some country," the RJD leader, as quoted by ANI, said.

Upon being asked about Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement that BJP will return to power at the Centre in 2024, RJD leader Surendra Prasad Yadav also claimed that the Modi-led BJP will be “decimated” in 2024. Union Home Minister Amit Shah made this comment about BJP’s victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha election on the final day of the two-day National Executive meeting of the party. In that speech, he also claimed that BJP would win with an even bigger majority.

Recently, another RJD leader and Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekar landed himself in controversy with his remarks on Hindu religious books on Ramcharitramanas. He had said that Ramcharitramanas and Manusmriti divide society and sow hatred.

(With agency inputs)