'They Do Not Ask Farmers, Poor People This Question': Rahul Gandhi On Wearing T-Shirt In Cold Wave

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited the memorial of his father and former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi in the morning to pay his tributes. The Congress leader was seen at Veer Bhumi wearing a t-shirt, and trousers, and was bare feet while Delhi shivered due to a cold wave spreading across north India.

Since the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered north India where many areas are experiencing a drop in mercury level to single digits, Rahul Gandhi's unexpected response to the brutal weather has been the topic of conversation.

Rahul Gandhi had earlier responded to questions from the media on facing the chilly weather by saying, "They keep asking me how I do not feel cold. But they do not ask the farmer, the worker, poor children, this question."

"I have walked 2,800 km, but I believe that is not a big deal. Farmers walk so much every day; as do farm labourers, factory workers and all of India, in fact," he said while addressing a gathering near the Red Fort on Saturday.

Rahul Gandhi also said that he did not find any hatred among the common people but he said that he spotted fear as Yatra’s Delhi leg came to an end.

Accusing the BJP and RSS of spreading hatred and fear in the country, Gandhi said, “When I started, I thought there will be hatred everywhere. But I did not find that... When you watch TV, there is just Hindu-Muslim, Hindu-Muslim, but the people of India are not like that."

Rahul Gandhi is in Delhi for a week-long break from his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra. He also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri and Atal Bihari Vajpayee at their memorials.

The yatra will now make its way towards Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.