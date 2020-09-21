Sub Lieutenants Kumudini Tyagi and Riti Singh are set to become first Indian woman officers to be embarked on Navy warships as part of the ship's crew.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Sub Lieutenants Kumudini Tyagi and Riti Singh are set to become first Indian woman officers to be embarked on Navy warships as part of the ship's crew. The duo has been selected as ‘Observers’ (Airborne Tacticians) in the helicopter stream of the Indian Navy. They are, currently, being trained to operate a host of sensors onboard Navy multi-role helicopters, including sonar consoles and Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) payloads

"They would in effect, be the first set of women airborne combatants who would be operating from warships. Earlier, entry of women was restricted to the fixed-wing aircraft that took off and landed ashore," Indian Navy spokesperson Commander Vivek Madhwal said, as reported by news agency IANS.

