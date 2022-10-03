'There's No G-23, Was Media's Idea': Shashi Tharoor Counters Oppn Remarks Amid Cong Prez Race

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday spoke about the G-23 group, the rebel faction that had written a letter to the interim chief of the "Grand Old Party" on the urgent need for transformational changes in the party. Engaged in a tiring campaign ahead of the presidential polls, Tharoor said a couple of senior leaders wrote to Sonia Gandhi, but only 23 people were available to sign. There could have been a hundred more.

"There is no G-23 group, it was all the media's idea." As far as I can tell you, a couple of seniors wrote the letter. They invited a large number of people to support them. It so happened that a COVID lockdown was on, and only 23 people were available to sign. There could have been 100 or more, "as reported by news agency ANI.

This development has come at a time when the BJP's IT cell head, Amit Malviya, tweeted that leaders of the rebel group G-23 have abandoned "one of their own."

"G-23, it seems, has abandoned Shashi Tharoor. Prominent leaders of the rebel group proposed Mallikarjun Kharge’s name as Congress President instead of Tharoor, who is one of their own. How soon before stories of Congress state offices shutting on Tharoor start doing the rounds? "

Veteran Congressman Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday also said that there was no G-23 group.

Thaoor, who is an MP from Thiruvanantpuram, also said that this election is about how Congress will be best equipped to take on the 'Saffron Brigade'.

"This election is about how Congress should be best equipped to take on the ruling govt today, which is BJP. We've lost 2 elections... We need a renewed, reinvigorated Congress party where it is mobilised effectively to take on this challenge. "

The grand old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after 25 years. The election to the top post of the congress is scheduled to be on October 17 and the result will be announced on October 19.