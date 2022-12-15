'There's No Comparison': Rahul Gandhi On Congress' Past Leaders

CONGRESS leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday in a message to his party workers said that they should not be invoking what Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi, and Indira Gandhi did for the country.

While addressing a rally in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan on Wednesday, Gandhi said, "Dotasraji (Govind Singh Dotasra) compared me with Mahatma Gandhi. This is absolutely wrong. Don't compare me with Gandhi Ji. He was a great person. He gave his whole life for the freedom of the country, he was jailed for 10-12 years. No one can take his place and no one should compare me to him. This is the first point."

Then he spoke about the "tough" message. He further said, "What Rajiv Gandhi, Indira Gandhi did-- that they became martyrs for the country etc, they did what they had to do and they did a great job. But Congress Party should not repeat it in every meeting. They did their share. We should speak about what we are going to do for the country. This is more important."

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Congress resumed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Rajasthan's Golya village of Dausa district.

It headed to Molai village a day after the foot march saw heated discussion following former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan's joining Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday.

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra will cover around 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21. People in large numbers were seen joining the march holding banners and party flags.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover 3,570 km by next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress has claimed.

Rahul Gandhi aims to mobilise the party cadre and unite the general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country".

So far, the Bharat Jodo Yatra has covered parts of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Maharashtra, and has now entered Rajasthan. It will end in 2023.

(With inputs from agency)