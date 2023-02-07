'There Can't Be Any Compromise On Hate Speech In Secular Country Like India': Supreme Court

The court had directed the three states to promptly register criminal cases against the offenders without waiting for a complaint to be filed. (Image Credit: ANI.)

NOTING that there is no room for hate crimes based on religion in a secular country like India, the Supreme Court on Monday observed that there is growing consensus around hate speech in the country. It said that hate speech should not be compromised in any way. The top court further said that it is the primary duty of the State to protect its citizens from any such hate crimes.

"There cannot be any compromise on hate speech at all. It is only if the State acknowledges the problem of hate speech that a solution can be found," a bench of justices KM Joseph and BV Nagarathna said. "When action is not taken against hate crimes then an atmosphere is fostered which is very dangerous and it has to be rooted out from our lives. There cannot be any compromise on hate speech at all," the bench added.

The top court's remarks came on a plea filed by a Muslima man who has alleged that he was beaten and abused in the name of religion by a ‘screwdriver gang’ on July 4, 2021, as he was boarding a car to travel from Noida to Aligarh. The police did not register any complaint of hate crime.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi while appearing for the petitioner Kazeem Ahmad Sherwani said that on January 13, the top court had asked the state government to provide the case diary, two years after the police had registered the initial complaint, and that too with all bailable offences except one.

While appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) KM Nataraj admitted that were mistakes on behalf of the police officials. He further said that disciplinary action has been taken against the irresponsible police personnel and that a special investigation team with an ACP-rank officer as its head has been constituted.

The apex court also said, "if a person comes to the police and says that I was wearing a cap and my beard was pulled and abused in the name of religion and still no complaint is registered, then it is a problem." Justice Joseph said that every state official should act to adhere to the law, otherwise everyone will take the law into their hands.

The bench asked the Uttar Pradesh government to file a detailed affidavit and posted the matter for further hearing on March 3. On October 21 last year, the top court had asked Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Delhi to crack down hard on those making hate speeches, observing, "where have we reached in the name of religion, what have we reduced religion to is tragic".

Holding that the Constitution of India envisages a secular nation, the court had directed the three states to promptly register criminal cases against the offenders without waiting for a complaint to be filed.

