New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday paid tributes to the martyrs of the 2001 Parliament attack that had traumatised the conscience of the entire nation. In an early monring tweet, PM Modi said that the sacrifice of those who lost their lives in the Parliament attack will always inspire people of India.

"I pay my tributes to all those security personnel who were martyred in the line of duty during the Parliament attack in 2001. Their service to the nation and supreme sacrifice continues to inspire every citizen," PM Modi tweeted.

President Kovind also paid tributes to those who lost their lives in the deadly attack while "defending the Parliament of the world's largest democracy". "I pay homage to the brave security personnel who laid down their lives on this day in 2001," President Kovind tweeted, "the nation shall forever remain grateful to them for their supreme sacrifice."

Saluting the courage and valour of Indian Armed Forces, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also remembered the martyrs of the Parliament attack, saying their valour and sacrifice will always inspire people across India to serve the nation.

"I salute the courage and valour of all the soldiers, who made their supreme sacrifice to protect the temple of Indian democracy - Parliament House - in the cowardly terrorist attack," Shah said.

On the other hand, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "My tributes to those brave security personnel who sacrificed their lives during the attack on the Parliament House in 2001. The nation will remain grateful for their courage and supreme sacrifice in the line of duty."

Meanwhile, Prahlad Joshi, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, tweeted, "On the 20th anniversary of the attack on India's Parliament, we offer tributes to the martyrs who died protecting lives. India will forever be grateful to the bravehearts for displaying exceptional valour in protecting the nation."

On December 13, 2001, five heavily-armed terrorists belonging to terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), stormed the Parliament complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately. Around 14 people, mostly security forces and one civilian, were killed in this incident. The incident took place around 40 minutes after Parliament was adjourned and about 100 members were present in the building.

With inputs from ANI

