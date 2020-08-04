Theatre doyen and legendary drama teacher Ebrahim Alkazi passed away on Tuesday. He died after suffering cardiac arrest at a private hospital in New Delhi.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Theatre doyen and legendary drama teacher Ebrahim Alkazi passed away on Tuesday. He died after suffering cardiac arrest at a private hospital in New Delhi. He was 94. Alkazi was the longest-serving director of the National School of Drama and had mentored generations of actors, including Naseeruddin Shah and Om Puri.

Alkazi is credited with revolutionizing theatre in India. He produced plays such as "Girish Karnad's "Tughlaq" and Dharamvir Bharati's "Andha Yug". "Dad died this evening at 2.45 pm after a massive heart attack. He was admitted to the Escorts hospital the day before yesterday," his son Feisal Alkazi told PTI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of eminent theatre personality, saying he will be remembered for his efforts to make theatre more popular and accessible across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death, saying "Shri Ebrahim Alkazi will be remembered for his efforts to make theatre more popular and accessible across India. His contributions to the world of art and culture are noteworthy too. Saddened by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."





"NSD Family deeply mourn passing away of Theatre Legend, Padma Vibhushan Shri Ebrahim Alkazi, Ex Director of NSD from 1962-77. This is a great loss to the country and especially to the theatre world." the National School of Drama said in a tweet.

Several actors, especially from the theatre background took to Twitter to pay tributes to the legend. Nawazuddin Siddiqui, an alumnus of National School of Drama, wrote: "The true architect of the Modern Indian Theatre. The Doyen who possessed the extreme knowledge in all the aspects of art. The magician who nurtured many greats of theatre. May your brightest spark from the heaven keep us enlightened."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui wrote: "The true architect of the Modern Indian Theatre. The Doyen who possessed the extreme knowledge in all the aspects of ART. The magician who nurtured many greats of theatre.

May your brightest spark from the heaven keeps us enlightening."

#RIP pic.twitter.com/PjYxRybpSr — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) August 4, 2020

Remembering the thespian, Actor Zeeshan Ayub wrote "Just got the sad news...Ebrahim Alkazi sahib passed away...End of an era for sure...One of the pillars of modern Indian theatre. RIP Sir."

Just got the sad news...#EbrahimAlkazi sahab passed away...end of an era for sure...one of the pillars of modern Indian theatre....RIP sir ___ — Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub (@Mdzeeshanayyub) August 4, 2020

Ebrahim Alkazi took charge of the National School of Drama in 1962 and was the longest serving director of the National School of Drama.

