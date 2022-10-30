'The Wire' Files Police Complaint Against Its Researcher For 'Forgery, Fabrication' In Reporting On Meta

On Friday, Malviya said he would pursue criminal and civil proceedings against the portal over the stories. (Reuters)

THE WIRE, a news website, has filed a complaint against its researcher, Devesh Kumar, with the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police on Sunday. This comes a day after the police filed an FIR against the portal in connection with its report that the IT cell head, Amit Malviya of the Bhartiya Janata Party, has special privileges through an Instagram programme known as X-Check that ensures that any posts he reports to the platform are removed immediately, with "no questions asked," even if the reported posts do not violate Meta's rules. Meta is the parent organisation of Instagram.

On October 23, The Wire started a review of the reporting and editorial processes of a series of articles that it had previously retracted. It issued a public apology on October 27, stating that it had been deceived by one of the members of its investigative team without naming the person.

According to a complaint made by Malviya, who accused the portal of "cheating and forgery" and "tarnishing" his character, the Delhi Police had earlier on Saturday filed a FIR against "The Wire" and its editors.

"A case has been filed. An investigation will be initiated and necessary action will be taken, "the officer said."

On Friday, Malviya said he would pursue criminal and civil proceedings against the portal over the stories. He filed a complaint against its founding editors, Siddharth Varadarajan, Sidharth Bhatia, and M K Venu, deputy editor and executive news producer Jahnavi Sen, the Foundation for Independent Journalism, and some unknown people.

The complaint was filed for various offences punishable under sections 420 (cheating), 468 and 469 (forgery), 471 (fraud), 500 (defamation) r/w 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 34 (criminal act) of the Indian Penal Code.

Though the news portal apologised to its readers, the BJP leader stated that despite "maligning and tarnishing my reputation and causing serious harm to my professional career," it did not offer him an image.