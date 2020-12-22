New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the way Aligarh Muslim University helped the society during COVID-19 pandemic was phenomenal and its participation in donating to PM CARES Fund showed its seriousness.

He said his government's schemes for the poor were reaching all sections "without any religious bias" and asserted that when it came to the nation's progress and development, it was important to set aside ideological differences.

“The way AMU helped society during COVID-19 pandemic is phenomenal. Conducting free tests, making isolation wards, creating plasma banks and contributing to PM CARES Fund, all this shows the seriousness of fulfilling your obligations towards society,” said PM Modi while speaking at the virtual centenary celebrations of AMU.

Calling the varsity 'Mini India', the prime minister said that the diversity seen in AMU is not only its own strength, but of the entire nation. "People tell me that the AMU campus is like a city in itself. We see a Mini India among different departments, dozens of hostels, thousands of teachers and professors. The diversity which we see here is not only the strength of this university but also of the entire nation," he said.

"We must not forget this power of diversity, nor let it get weakened. We should work together to ensure that spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat' grows stronger day by day in the campus of Aligarh Muslim University," PM Modi added.

Lauding the government's efforts, the prime minister also said that dropout rate of Muslim girl students had fallen from 70 per cent to 30 per cent. He also added that the practice of Triple Talaq had ended.

Taking a sharp dig at the opposition, PM Modi asked parties to not see development through poitical prism. "People spreading negativity can be seen everywhere. Politics can wait but development cannot," he said.

PM Modi also said that the political parties needed to have a "common ground to build a new India, that is Atmanirbhar Bharat".

Earlier, PM Modi on released a special postal stamp to mark the centenary celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

This is the first time in five decades that a prime minister has attended an AMU event as the chief guest. Prime Minister Modi attended the event via video conferencing.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank recalled the achievements of the AMU over the century and contributions of its alumni in various walks of life.

The last time a prime minister attended an event at AMU was Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1964. Before him, prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had visited the AMU four times.

Nehru had visited the campus for first time in 1948, when an honorary doctorate was conferred on him at the annual convocation, followed by visits in 1955, 1960 and 1963.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta