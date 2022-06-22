'The Source Of My...': Rahul Gandhi Reveals What ED Asked Him During Questioning

Following five days of questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the National Herald case, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the officials were surprised by the "patience" he was giving answers and how did he manage to sit for 10 to 12 hours during the interrogation.

"On the last day, they (ED officials) asked me about the patience with which I gave all the answers (during questioning)... I was like, I'm in Congress since 2004, patience is inculcated in us... every leader of the party understands this...," Rahul said while addressing a gathering of party workers.

#WATCH | Delhi: On the last day, they (ED officials) asked me about the patience with which I gave all the answers (during questioning)...I was like,I'm in Congress since 2004, patience is inculcated in us...every leader of party understands this...:Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/UTXeez5YAa — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Till now, Rahul has been questioned for five times by the ED. During each day, the probe agency questioned him for 10 to 12 hours. In the previous hearing, the former Congress president was grilled for nearly 11 hours. Rahul has so far been questioned for nearly 51 hours in his five-day questioning.

The ED is questioning Rahul about the ownership of Young Indian Private Limited (YIL) by the Gandhi family and its shareholding pattern in Associated Journals Limited (AJL).

The Congress has defended Rahul and alleged that he is being targeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for raising questions against the Centre, terming the ED investigation a "politically motivated" move.

"Those in power are targeting the dissidents. It is clearly a politically motivated move. It is not just about Mrs Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi, but the entire Opposition. The Congress leadership is being targeted because they have been vocal against BJP," Congress leader Sachin Pilot told news agency ANI.

"They come and attack through the agencies-- the Income Tax, CBI, ED. It is common knowledge that they have become tools of the party in power," the former Rajasthan deputy Chief Minister added.