New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has introduced a new form of Aadhaar card that is durable, easy to carry, and loaded with enhanced security features. The Aadhaar PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride) card has a digitally-signed secure QR code, along with micro test, hologram, ghost image, and Guiloche Pattern. It can be carried in wallets just like debit or credit cards.

For Rs 50, a person can order Aadhaar PVC Card online and it will be delivered to him through speed post services within five working days. "Loaded with the latest security features, your Aadhaar is now more durable, convenient to carry, instantly verifiable offline," UIDAI said in a tweet.

Loaded with the latest security features, your Aadhaar is now more durable, convenient to carry, instantly verifiable offline.

The Aadhaar PVC card is completely weather-proof and comes with enhanced security features like QR code with photograph and demographic details, hologram, ghost image, and mictro test.

Your Aadhaar now comes in a convenient size to carry in your wallet.

Click on the link https://t.co/bzeFtgsIvR to order your Aadhaar PVC card.

Aadhaar is one of the most sought after identity and address proof documents across the country. The UIDAI is mandated to assign a 12-digit unique identification (UID) number to all the residents of India. The number is linked to the resident's basic demographic and biometric information such as a photograph, ten fingerprints and two iris scans, which are stored in a centralized database.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja