New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Addressing the controversy over the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Tajinder Singh Bagga's arrest Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said he condemns the attempt of Punjab police to 'forcibly' arrest Bagga from his residence in Delhi. CM Khattar said that the Haryana police became alert and stopped the Punjab Police from taking Bagga in Kurukshetra, near Pipli after receiving information from the Delhi Police and it was their duty to act upon it. CM Khattar also claimed that they did not know that it was the Punjab police before they stopped them.

"I think the more it is condemned the less it is," Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said.

"Haryana Police became alert & stopped them in Kurukshetra, near Pipli. Since we had information from Delhi it was our duty to hand them over to Delhi Police. Amid this, they revealed their identity that they're Punjab Police & are taking him with them. We did our work," he added.

CM Khattar said that the Punjab police picked Tajinder Bagga from his home at 5 am. Bagga's father has filed an FIR (in Delhi) that his son has been kidnapped by some people who took him away in a vehicle. The Delhi police informed the Haryana police about the 'pick up' and they acted upon it.

The Punjab Police said that they will approach the court, it is up to them, said CM Khattar. He added that the Haryana Police handed Bagga to the Delhi police and that both Punjab and Delhi Police can take it from there.

Further, CM Khattar said that this is a political issue and the Punjab police shouldn't have been forced to pick up Bagga like this.

"Procedure wasn't followed. 2nd,it's a political issue as during polls Bagga had delivered speeches. Speeches normally include political content & blame against each other. If something happens, EC takes cognisance & then Police looks into it."

Tajinderpal Singh Bagga was arrested from his residence in Delhi in connection with a case registered in Punjab. Punjab Police had booked Bagga last month on charges of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and criminal intimidation. The case was registered on a complaint from AAP leader Sunny Ahluwalia, a resident of Mohali.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha