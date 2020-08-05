Ankita Lokhande and Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti welcomed the CBI probe, here is how they reacted.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande and sister Shweta Singh Kirti expressed staisfaction as the Centre accepted Bihar government's request to trasfer the case to CBI. The Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the Centre has accepted the Bihar government's recommendation on Sushant Singh Rajput death case and handed over it to CBI.

Ankita Lokhande hailed the decision and shared her gratitude on social media. Ankita posted a picture, read, “The moment we have waited for have finally arrived”. Ankita has been seen boldly supporting Sushant Singh Rajput’s family after the deceased’s father lodged FIR against actress Rhea Chakraborty and six others.

Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has also shared the news on her Instagram. Shweta captioned it as, “CBI it is”. She also used hashtag ‘Rakshabandhan Gift’ for the approval of the CBI probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Earlier, Shweta posted a picture on social media and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in the case.

Centre has accepted the Bihar government's recommendation to hand over the Sushant Singh suicide case to CBI on Wednesday. However, the Supreme Court has also asked the three parties, Bihar Police, Mumbai police and Sushant’s family to file their replies within three days over Rhea Chakraborty’s plea of transferring the SSR death case to Mumbai police. The SC has refused to grant interim protection to the actress.

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Mumbai’s Bandra residence on June 14. After multiple shocking revelations, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family, friends and fans were continuously demanding the Central Beaurea Investigation (CBI) inquiry which has been accepted by the Centre on Wednesday.

