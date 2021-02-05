Farmers' Protest: Rakesh Tikait said that the blockade will not be done in Delhi but will take place in other parts of the National Capital Region.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Ahead of the scheduled 'Chakka Jam' by protesting farmers on Saturday, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader, Rakesh Tikait, on Friday said that the blockade will not be done in Delhi but will take place in other parts of the National Capital Region (NCR), which comprises parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, and the rest of country including the southern states.

“Dilli mein hum nahi kar rahe, wahan to raja ne khud qile-bandi kar li hai humare jaam karne ki zaroorat hi nahi hai (We are not going to do anything in Delhi, the king there has already fortified it, there is no need for us to do a blockade now)", Rakesh Tikait said today, as quoted by news agency PTI.

