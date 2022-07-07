'The Devil Wouldn't Have...': Mahua Moitra Shares 'Be Careful' Note Amid Row Over Kaali Remarks

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, facing severe backlash for her remarks on Goddess Kaali, on Thursday shared a poem referring to the controversy and complaints filed against her over her remarks. Moitra, who is an MP from Krishnanagar, courted a massive controversy after she, during a media conclave, said that "for her Goddess Kaali is a meat-eating and alcohol accepting goddess" as every person has the right to worship God and goddess in his or her own way.

Now, amid the further boiling up of the controversy, Moitra, in a veiled reaction to the criticism received from the opposition BJP, shared a poem titled 'Be Careful, Mahua!'. In her note, Mahua wrote, "devil powers assassinated the freedom of the people while the common people are scared to speak against the march of hate".

"The universities were the first to go, Then it was the journos' turn, Then the farmers and the activists, and now our country burns", she wrote. Moitra also said that "Perhaps if we had spoken up when we all had the chance, the devil wouldn't have had gotten so far, as he has in his deadly dance".

"Don't tell her to be careful, stand with her instead, shine a light and speak some truth into that pit of dread", she concludes. Mahua Moitra's stern reaction came as three FIRs were filed against her in Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal for allegedly "outraging religious feelings". Demanding her arrest, the Bengal BJP said it would move the court if no action was initiated against her in 10 days by the police.

Earlier on Wednesday, Moitra also dared the BJP to prove that whatever she said is wrong. "I challenge the BJP anywhere in the country to prove anything that I said is wrong," Moitra said. "I do not want to live in an India where BJP's monolithic patriarchal brahminical view of Hinduism will prevail and the rest of us will tiptoe around religion. I will defend this till I die. File your FIRs - will see you in every court in the land," Moitra tweeted.

I will defend this till I die. File your FIRs - will see you in every court in the land. https://t.co/nbgyzSTtLf — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) July 6, 2022

Meanwhile, Moitra's party, TMC, has also distanced itself from her comments and said that it does not represent the stance of the party. "The comments made by Mahua Moitra and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity "and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM". All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments," the party tweeted.

The comments made by @MahuaMoitra at the #IndiaTodayConclaveEast2022 and her views expressed on Goddess Kali have been made in her personal capacity and are NOT ENDORSED BY THE PARTY in ANY MANNER OR FORM.



All India Trinamool Congress strongly condemns such comments. — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 5, 2022

"As far as TMC is concerned, the party doesn't approve the poster for the film 'Kaali', it's unacceptable to us. We also don't approve of Mahua Moitra's statements on the matter. It's our party's official position", a statement by TMC leader Saugata Roy read.

"Our party is secular, it respects all religions. As far as the FIRs are concerned, it's on Mahua Moitra to take care of that. Until BJP takes action on Nupur Sharma for her comments against the Prophet, they have no right to speak about anything else," the statement added.

Moitra's remarks came after a controversy erupted over a poster of filmmaker Leena Manimekalai's documentary 'Kaali'. The poster of the film depicted a woman dressed in a costume portraying the goddess and smoking. A flag of the LGBT community is seen in the background.