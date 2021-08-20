PM Modi's message came as the Taliban took over Kabul following the withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn country and fleeing of its President Ashraf Ghani, confirming the fall of democratic government in Afghanistan.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the prevailing crisis in Afghanistan where Islamist militant group Taliban took over the control of the country on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that an empire build on the basis of terror may rule for some time but its existence cannot be permanent. Prime Minister Modi said that the rule of terror cannot suppress humanity for long.

In a tweet in Hindi, PM Modi wrote, “The destroying powers, the thinking that builds an empire on the basis of terror, may dominate for some time in a period of time, but, its existence is never permanent, it cannot suppress humanity for a long time."

जो तोड़ने वाली शक्तियाँ हैं, जो आतंक के बलबूते साम्राज्य खड़ा करने वाली सोच है, वो किसी कालखंड में कुछ समय के लिए भले हावी हो जाएं लेकिन, उसका अस्तित्व कभी स्थायी नहीं होता, वो ज्यादा दिनों तक मानवता को दबाकर नहीं रख सकती: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 20, 2021

PM Modi's message came while he was virtually inaugurating a few projects of the famous Somnath temple in Gujarat. "Somnath temple was destroyed many times, idols were desecrated many times and attempts were made to wipe out its existence. But it came up in its full glory after every destructive attack, which gives self-confidence to us," PM Modi said.

It was true when the Somnath temple was being destroyed in the past and it is true even today, the Prime Minister said. PM Modi also said that India, which was at 65th position in 2013 in the Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index, jumped to 34th position in 2019.

PM Modi's message came as the Taliban took over Kabul following the withdrawal of US troops from the war-torn country and fleeing of its President Ashraf Ghani, confirming the fall of democratic government in Afghanistan.

Earlier in the day, a report by news agency IANS stated that the Taliban had searched the Indian Consulates in Kandahar and Herat and took some documents and parked vehicles from the two missions. The Ministry of External Affairs has said that it was monitoring the situation “on a constant basis at high levels" and is “in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities".

