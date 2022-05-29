New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Famous Punjabi Singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on 29th May 2022 (Sunday) in Punjab's Mansa district. The attack on the singer came just a day after Punjab Police ordered the withdrawal of security of 424 people. Along with Sidhu Moosewala, two other people were attacked in the firing incident. They were rushed to a hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Born on 17th June 1993, Sidhu Moosewala’s real name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu. He hailed from Punjab’s Moosewala village near Mansa. The 28-year-old singer had several famous songs to his credit. Widely known for his gangster raps, Moosewala held a degree in electrical engineering. He learnt music during his college days and after completing his education, he moved to Canada.

He started his career as a lyricist for the song 'License' by Ninja while his singing career began with a song named ‘G Wagon’ in the year 2017. Hit Punjabi tracks such as ‘Just Listen’, ‘So High’, 'Jatt da Muqabala', 'Devil', 'Legend', ‘Brown Boys’, ‘It’s All About You’ among others are also some of his top-rated songs. ‘PBX 1’, his debut album which released in 2018, featured in the Billboard Canadian Albums Chart. ‘Levels’ remains Sidhu Moosewala’s last released song. It was released on 25th May.

In 2021, he made his movie debut with the film ‘Moosa Jatt’, though in 2019, he made a guest appearance in 2019’s ‘Teri Meri Jodi’. ‘Yes I Am Student’ is another film of his which was released last year.

Sidhu Moosewala was a Punjabi sensation who enjoyed stardom of more than 7 million followers on Instagram, nearly 2 lakh followers on Twitter and 10.7 million subscribers on YouTube. He was often called out for promoting gun culture through his songs.

Leaders of the Congress party and other politicians have expressed shock and anger over the killing of Sidhu Moosewala and attacked the AAP government for withdrawing his security cover.

"The murder of Shri Sidhu Moose Wala, Congress candidate from Punjab & a talented musician, has come as a terrible shock to the Congress party & the entire nation. Our deepest condolences to his family, fans & friends. We stand united & undeterred, at this time of extreme grief," the Congress party tweeted.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who played a major role in bringing Moosewala into the Congress fold, said he was "shocked beyond belief and expression".

Sidhu Moosewala had joined the Congress last year ahead of the Punjab assembly polls.

Posted By: Subhasish Dutta