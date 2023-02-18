'The Battle Has Begun': Uddhav Thackeray Throws New Challenge For CM Eknath Shinde

HOURS after the Election Commission of India allotted the name "Shiv Sena" and its poll symbol "bow and arrow" to the group led by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, Uddhav Thackeray said that the thieves were given the holy "bow and arrow" and that the battle has just begun.

"Thieves were given the holy 'bow & arrow', similarly the 'torch' (mashaal) can be taken away. I challenge them - if they're men, come in front us even with the stolen 'bow & arrow', we'll contest election with the 'torch'. This is our test, the battle has begun," Thackeray said as quoted by news agency ANI.

The former Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Thackeray, also said PM Narendra Modi needs the mask of Balasaheb Thackeray to come to Maharashtra, but people know which face is real and which is not.

"I'd like to say that they want the face of Balasahev Thackeray, they want the election symbol but not the family of Shiv Sena. PM Narendra Modi needs the mask of Balasaheb Thackeray to come to Maharashtra. People of the state know which face is real & which isn't," Uddhav Thackeray added.

Thackeray, addressing his party workers outside his residence, said that they should start preparing for elections.

The decision by the poll body, which deprived Uddhav of the control of the party founded by his late father, Bal Thackeray, in 1966, came at a time when elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation are long due.

Earlier, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar remarked that the decision would not have any major impact. He also stressed that the people would accept the new symbol.

"It's the decision of the Election Commission. Once a decision is given, there can be no discussion. Accept it and take a new symbol. It (the loss of the old symbol) is not going to have any major impact as people will accept (the new symbol). It just would remain in the discussion for the next 15-30 days, that's it," Pawar said.

Thackeray called the Election Commission's decision a "murder of democracy," adding that he will appeal to the Supreme Court.

"They should first understand Balasaheb. They have come to know that 'Modi's face does not attract people in Maharashtra anymore so they have to put Balasaheb's mask on their face for their own benefit. I had said that ECI should not give a decision before the SC verdict. If the party's existence is decided based on the number of MLAs and MPs, any capitalist can purchase MLA, MP and become CM," Uddhav Thackeray said at a press conference.