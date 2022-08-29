The Aftermath Of Noida Twin Towers Demolition: Pile Of Debris, Homebuyers Wait For Refund

A nine-year-long legal battle met its fate when residential twins, namely, Apex and Ceyane, borne out of corruption, were razed to the ground. Thousands of people gathered to watch the twin towers of Supertech collapse and some even stood above the apartment to see the demolishing skyscrapper. The twin towers were demolished as per the stated schedule. But, what's next?

High thick clouds of dust from the towers have engulfed the skies. However, the health impacts of the resulting dust on residents will be minimal as experts overseeing the demolition will take steps to control the impact.

Ritu Maheshwari, Chief Executive Officer, NOIDA Authority, tweeted, "Broadly, no damage to nearby housing societies. Only some bits of debris had come towards the road. We will get a better idea of the situation in some time."

She also added: "The cleaning operations are underway in the areas near the Twin Towers demolition site. She highlighted that 100 water tankers for sprinkling water, 6 mechanical sweeping machines, 22 anti-smog guns & 700 workers, operating in full swing."

Meanwhile, a doctor at Felix Hospital in Noida told news agency ANI that people in the surrounding areas are advised to stay indoors, close doors and windows, turn on air purifiers, and wear N-95 masks if going out. In case of an emergency, 50 beds and 7-8 ambulances are on standby.

Furthermore, people in the Twin Towers' vicinity were advised to remain indoors until at least 6.30 p.m.

Further, 22 smog guns are installed in various locations of the Twin Towers Demolition site in sector 93A to minimize the dust in nearby areas.

What's next for home buyers?

The Supreme court on Friday (August 26) directed the interim resolution of Supertech facing insolvency proceedings to deposit Rs 1 crore with the supreme court registry by September 30.

The Supreme Court said, “In the meantime, in order to ensure that the homebuyers who are covered by the judgment of this court get some refund of their outstanding dues, we direct the IRP to deposit an amount of Rs one crore with the registry of this court on or before September 30."

A Bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, A S Bopanna, and J B Pardiwala ruled that the homebuyers will be compensated with Rs 1 crore for the time being. They will, however, receive a full refund, it was added.

The bench stated that amicus curiae Gaurav Agarwal will meet with the IRP in the first week of October to jointly work out the outstanding dues of the homebuyers and submit the details before the next hearing date so that some amount can be disbursed to the troubled homebuyers.

“The amicus and the IRP would jointly work out the outstanding dues of the home buyers, who have approached the court and submit their details on the next date of listing so that directions can be issued for the disbursement of the fund", it said.

However, the former Supertech management had previously told the Supreme Court that only 59 home buyers remained to be refunded, while the rest had been refunded or relocated to other Supertech flats.

The Supreme Court ordered that the entire amount paid by home buyers be refunded, plus 12% interest, from the time of booking, and that the RWA of the Emerald Court project be compensated for the harassment caused by the construction of the twin towers, which would have blocked sunlight and fresh air to existing residents of the housing project adjacent to the national capital.

On August 12, the Supreme Court set August 28 for the demolition of Supertech's twin 40-story towers, but extended the deadline to September 4 in the event of technical or weather delays.