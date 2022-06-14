New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Tuesday launched a veiled attack on PM Modi soon after he announced 10 lakh recruitment in government departments and Central ministries in the next 18 months. Varun Gandhi posted a Thank You message for the prime minister but reminded him of BJP's promise to provide 2 crore jobs every year.

Varun Gandhi, who is known for openly criticising his own party, took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you, Prime Minister, for understanding the pain and emotions of the unemployed youth. Along with creating new jobs, we need to make meaningful efforts to fill up more than 1 crore 'sanctioned but vacant' posts. To fulfill the promise of providing 2 crore jobs every year, steps will have to be taken at a faster pace".

Varun Gandhi's veiled attack came after the PMO (Prime Minister's Office) informed that PM Modi had reviewed the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries and had asked them to recruit 10 lakh people in the next year and a half.

"PM Narendra Modi reviewed the status of Human Resources in all departments and ministries and instructed that recruitment of 10 lakh people be done by the Government in mission mode in next 1.5 years," the PMO tweeted.

Varun Gandhi on Monday shrouded a criticism via his tweet thanking AIMIM (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi for pulling out the employment data on public platform. According to the data over 60 lakh government posts lie vacant at the Centre and in states, even as unemployment is at a record high in the country.

Varun also shared a video where Owaisi can be seen reading out the number of vacant posts, not forgetting to point out that it is not his own data but the one provided by the BJP MP.

"Unemployment is the most burning issue of the country today and the leaders of the whole country should draw the attention of the government to this issue. Unemployed youth should get justice, only then the country will become powerful. I am grateful that my questions raised on employment were mentioned by Asaduddin Owaisi Ji in his speech," Varun Gandhi tweeted.

The government's decision comes amid the opposition's frequent criticism of it on the issue of unemployment. A large number of vacant posts in different government sectors has often been flagged.

Posted By: Anushka Vats