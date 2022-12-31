'Thand Se Dar Nahi Lagta': Rahul Gandhi Over T-Shirt Row Amid Delhi Winter| Watch

Amid the ongoing row over the security of Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader shared a light-hearted moment on Saturday when the reporters asked, "Why does he not feel cold?" He is being repeatedly asked about his preference to wear a T-shirt during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the middle of winter days.

"Meri T-shirt se itni disturbance kyun hoti hai? (Why are people disturbed by this choice of cloth?" Gandhi asked.

#WATCH | Why is there so much disturbance because of the T-shirt? I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of winter. I am thinking to wear a sweater once I start feeling cold: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/Jky5DKPpKG — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

When asked about the secret to not feeling cold, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the ongoing Yatra, said, "I will make a video on how to walk in a t-shirt and confront the cold."

When the reporters asked if he takes a "special diet" to stay warm, Rahul said that he is not afraid of the cold. "I do not wear a sweater because I am not scared of winter. I am thinking of wearing a sweater once I start feeling cold," the Congress leader added.

Not only have social media users raised the issue of the T-shirt, but several videos are also doing the rounds purportedly showing his mother and former party chief Sonia Gandhi questioning him on his winter wardrobe.

The Wayanad MP has said that he considers the BJP his "guru."

"I want them (BJP) to attack us aggressively, this will help the Congress party understand its ideology. I consider them (BJP) as my Guru, they are showing me the way and training me on what is not to be done," he said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

He also welcomed the opposition parties in the Bharat Jodo Yatra and everyone who wanted "Mohabbat ka Hindustan."

"The doors of Bharat Jodo Yatra are open for everyone, we are not going to stop anyone from joining us. Akhilesh ji, Mayawati ji, and others want "Mohabbat ka Hindustan," and he sent an open invitation to other parties ahead of the 2024 general elections.

According to the Congress party, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India.