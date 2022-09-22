Thackeray, Shinde Move Bombay HC Against BMC's 'No' To Hold Dussehra Rally At Shivaji Park; Order Tomorrow

BOTH THE factions of the Shiv Sena have been denied permission to hold the annual Dushhera Rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park. The reason given by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation(BMC) is "a law and order situation" at the venue if permission is granted to any one camp.

The former Chief Minister, who is technically Shiv Sena Chief, Uddhav Thackeray, has gone to the High Court for permission to hold the October 5 rally at Shivaji Park. Meanwhile, the rebel faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is yet to react to this development.

The hearing on a petition filed by Thackeray in the High Court is expected tomorrow.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has stated that the rally will be held at Shivaji Park, which is associated with the fiery speeches of Uddhav's late father and Shiva Sena founder, Bal Thackeray.

Meanwhile, Shinde's faction, which still recognises themselves as the Shiva Sena inside the assembly, is also demanding the same venue as it also claims Bal Thackeray's legacy of "Hindutva and Marathi pride."

The Shinde's camp also has a backup plan as it has permission for a group in Bandra Kurla Complex. However, the faction led by Thackeray is dependent on Shivaji Park and also the high court judgement that is expected on Friday.

The BMC, which has become a focal point in this battle, was controlled by the Shiv Sena from 1997 to March this year, when the tenure of corporators ended and polls failed to be held. The body is currently being governed by an officer as administrator.

This is the first Dussehra celebrations since the split, when the camp led by Eknath Shinde partnered with the 'Saffron Party' to form a new government, replacing Uddhav Thackeray's Sena-Congress-Ncp setup.