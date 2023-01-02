Thackeray-Led Shiv Sena Is Real One; Suggestions For Reunification Are Signs Of Frustration: Sanjay Raut

MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that Thackeray-led Sena is the real one and suggestions for reunification are signs of frustration.

The Shiv Sena faction that is led by Uddhav Thackeray is the real Shiv Sena, claimed Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Monday. He also declined a suggestion from a leader of the Eknath Shinde camp of Shiv Sena for reunification of the two groups.

Such suggestions are signs of frustration of the rival group, Raut was quoted as saying by PTI. The comments he was referring to were made by Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson for the Shinde-led Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, on Sunday.

Also Watch:

In days-long political drama that hooked the attention of whole nation, Shinde had led a coup against the party boss and then Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray. He was proactively supported by the BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and the saffron camp’s central leadership. This coup had led to the party splitting into two factions both claiming the legacy of founder and controversial leader Bal Thackeray. Not only that, the revolt also led to a regime change in India’s financial hub with Shinde now leading the government and Fadnavis as his Deputy.

Raut, known to be a confidante of Thackeray Jr, sought to link these comments with the recently concluded rural polls in Maharashtra. He said that such comments stem from frustrations as “the people of the state have decided that traitors should not be sent to the Vidhan Sabha or the Lok Sabha".

"The Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray is the real Shiv Sena. If traitors are asking us to introspect, then it is difficult. There is no need to introspect. The Shiv Sena led by Uddhav Thackeray is growing like it was growing before," he said.

Raut expressed aspersions about the state of affairs in the Shine-camp, saying, there were groups within the Shinde camp that were at odds with each other.

"This (Shinde-led) government will not last. Half of the MLAs will join the BJP and that's their aim because the Shiv Sena will not accept them and they don't have another option," he claimed.

Exuding confidence in the legal case of the Thackeray camp filed against the their rivals, Raut said that the 16 MLAs whose disqualification case is being heard by the Supreme Court will soon be disqualified.

(With agency inputs)