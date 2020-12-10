PM Modi stressed that the new Parliament building is an "example of the co-existence of the new and the old" which is an "effort to make changes within oneself in accordance with the time and needs".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone for the new building of the Parliament and said that it would become a witness to the creation of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Calling it a historic moment, the Prime Minister stressed that the new Parliament building is an "example of the co-existence of the new and the old" which is an "effort to make changes within oneself in accordance with the time and needs".

"Old Parliament building gave a new direction to India after independence. The new building will be a witness to the building of Aatmanirbhar Bhaarat. In the old building, work to fulfil necessities of the nation was done. In the new building, ambitions of India of 21st century will be realised," PM Modi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Remembering the moment when first came to the Parliament House as an MP in 2014, PM Modi said that democracy is a culture in India and it has developed with the experience of centuries.

"We'll have to take the pledge of 'India First'. Our decisions should make nation stronger and be measured on the same scale - that nation's welfare comes first. Our efforts in next 25-26 yrs should be towards how do we want to see India in 2047, in our 100 years of Independence," PM Modi said.

The foundation stone laying ceremony for the new Parliament building in New Delhi was conducted on Thursday with several political leaders including Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh attending the grand event.

The Bhumi Pujan rituals were done by priests from the Sringeri Math Karnataka. Following the rituals, a 'sarva dharma prarthana' (inter-faith prayer) was performed.

The new building will have an area of 64,500 square metres. The existing Parliament House building will be suitably retro-fitted to provide more functional spaces for parliamentary events, to ensure its usage along with the new building.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma