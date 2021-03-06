The Health Ministry said that an average close contact tracing "of a minimum of 20 persons per positive case" should be conducted to break the chain of the infection

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Union Health Ministry on Saturday held a meeting with eight states and union territories (UTs) -- Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Goa, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi and Chandigarh -- which have reported a spike in coronavirus cases and noted that the fundamentals of "test, track and treat" have yielded results in controlling the pandemic.

During the meeting, the Health Ministry said that an average close contact tracing "of a minimum of 20 persons per positive case" should be conducted to break the chain of the infection, adding that active monitoring of "super-spreader events" is required.

"Make optimal use of the available vaccine doses and focus on critical districts, and collaborate with the private hospitals to open up vaccination time-table for a minimum of 15 days and maximum of 28 days at a time," the Health Ministry said.

The Health Ministry has also sent its multi-disciplinary public health teams to Maharashtra and Punjab which help them in "surveillance, control and containment measures" of the infection.

The high-level team to Maharashtra will be led by P Ravindran, Sr CMO, Disaster Management Cell, MOHFW. While the public health team to Punjab will be led by S K Singh, Director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), New Delhi, it said.

The teams will visit the (COVID-19) hotspot areas in the states and ascertain reasons for the surge in cases, the ministry said.

According to the ministry data, there are 6,661 active coronavirus cases in Punjab and 90,055 cases in Maharashtra.

They will also brief chief secretary/secretary (health) on their observations and remedial measures to be undertaken by the respective state health authorities.

The Union government has been leading the fight against COVID-19 pandemic with a ‘Whole of Government' and ‘Whole of Society' approach under the umbrella strategy of ‘Cooperative Federalism', the ministry said.

As ongoing efforts to strengthen the initiatives of various state and Union territory (UT) governments for COVID management, the government has been deputing central teams from time to time to visit various states/UTs.

These teams interact with the state and UT authorities and get a first-hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them so as to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any. The reports of central teams are shared with the states for further follow up action, it added.

(With inputs from PTI)

