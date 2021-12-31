New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Centre on Friday while recognising the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, asked the states and union territories to expedite the testing of citizens suspected of carrying the COVID-19 infection. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Friday asked the states and union territories to increase testing by widespread use of rapid antigen tests (RATS) in situations leading to delay in test results in RT-PCR based testing.

“It is also emphasized that during the current upsurge of COVID-19 cases, any individual presenting with fever with/without cough, headache, sore throat, breathlessness, bodyache, recent loss of taste or smell, fatigue and diarrhea should be considered as suspect case of COVID-19 unless proven otherwise by confirmation of another etiology. All such individuals. must be tested. While awaiting the test results, they should be advised to immediately isolate themselves,” the government told states and union territories.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma