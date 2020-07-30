According to a report by ANI, intelligence agencies have warned that terrorists, trained by Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG), are planning to carry out attacks across India on August 5, which is also the day when the Centre abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Bhoomi Pujan of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be held on August 5 with several VVIPs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attending the event. However, the historic event has already caught the eyes of Pakistan-based terrorists who are planning to carry out attacks on August 5 in Ayodhya, reported by news agency ANI.

According to a report by ANI, intelligence agencies have warned that terrorists, trained by Pakistan’s Special Service Group (SSG), are planning to carry out attacks across India on August 5, which is also the day when the Centre abrogated Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The ANI report further claimed that the terrorists have been trained in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad and are also planning to carry multiple attacks on Independence Day. According to the report, 20-25 terrorists, facilitated by Pakistani Army, will try to enter India through International border or the Line of Control (LoC) along Jammu and Kashmir and five to six such cadres through India-Nepal border.

“Around 20 Taliban members were being trained by Pakistan Army, SSG in a location in Jalalabad, to undertake an attack in Jammu and Kashmir after Eid-ul-Fitr, possibly between May 26 and May 29, 2020, however, terrorists could not execute the attack due to adequate alertness of security forces,” the intelligence input said, as reported by ANI.

Following the intelligence intel, security has been beefed up across India, especially in Ayodhya, Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir, ANI reported while adding that troops have been asked to be more cautious and alert to thwart such incidents, “keeping in view of the sensitivity”. The officials have also been asked to keep strict vigil and coordinate as per the standard operating procedures (SOPs), reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the Ayodhya Bhoomi Pujan will take place on August 5. Prime Minister Narendra, along with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and several other BJP veterans, will attend the event. Following the Bhoomi Pujan, the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will start.

