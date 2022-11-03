Terrorists Shot 2 Migrant Labourers In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

A TERRORIST opened fire upon two migrant labourers in Anantnag on Thursday evening, reported news agency ANI.

According to Jammu and Kashmir Police, one of the victims belongs to Bihar while the other hails from Nepal. They were working at a private school in the Bondialgam area. Following the incident, both of them were admitted to the hospital.

#Terrorist fired upon two outside labourers (01 from Bihar & second from Nepal), who were working at a private SAPS school at #Bondialgam in #Anantnag district. Both of them are being shifted to hospital. Further details shall follow.@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) November 3, 2022

"Terrorists fired upon two outside labourers (one from Bihar and second from Nepal), who were working at a private SAPS school at Bondialgam in Anantnag district. Both of them are being shifted to the hospital," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier this month, two migrant labourers from Bihar were injured after terrorists opened fire upon them at Kharpora Ratnipora in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The injured labourers were identified as Shamshad and Faizan, both residents of Batya Zila in Bihar.

In August too, a migrant labourer from Bihar was shot dead and two others were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district on the intervening night of August 11 and 12. The deceased was identified as Mohd Amrez. He was a resident of Bihar's Madhepura.

In June, one migrant worker was killed when terrorists fired on two migrant workers in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam.

Meanwhile, a data collected by the security agencies mentioned that the number of active terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir till October 31 this year is estimated at around 134, signifying a decrease in the number of recruits in terrorist outfits active in Jammu and Kashmir.

Last year, the number of active terrorists was 184, including 99 LTs and 85 FTs.

(With inputs from ANI)