New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A civilian and an Assistant Sub-Inspector were fired at by gunmen in two separate attacks on Wednesday (December 22) evening in Jammu and Kashmir. The civilian and a sub-inspector both died in the attack today.

The deceased, identified as a 45-year-old man named Rouf Ahmad Khan was fired at in the Eidgah area of Srinagar. Rouf, reportedly an ex-terrorist and a resident of the Nawadakal locality of the city, was shifted to SMHS Hospital after the attack, where he passed away.

"Terrorists fired upon a #civilian namely Rouf Ahmad at Merjanpora, Eidgah PS Safakadal #Srinagar. The injured was shifted to SMHS hospital where he was declared dead. #Case registered, investigation going on. @JmuKmrPolic," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, ASI Mohammad Ashraf was shot in Bijbehara in Anantnag. He was taken to Bijbehara Hospital, where he was referred to a medical facility in Srinagar. But he couldn't make it and died due to his severe injuries.

Both the places of attack have been cordoned off and investigation has been launched to trace the attackers.

Earlier on December 13 - the 20th anniversary of the 2001 attack on Parliament - armed militants attacked a police bus, near a police camp, in Zewan in Pantha Chowk area, on the outskirts of Srinagar. The attack left two personnel of the J&K Armed Police dead and about a dozen wounded, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said. The deceased were identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ghulam Hassan and Safique Ali (selection grade constable). Both succumbed to bullet wounds in a hospital, officials said.

“PM Narendra Modi has sought details on the terror attack. He has also expressed condolences to the families of those security personnel who have been martyred in the attack,” a tweet put out by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) had said.

(With inputs from PTI)

