Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Two Jammu and Kashmir policemen died while 12 policemen have been reported to be injured as terrorists opened fire on bus carrying police personnel in the Zewan area on outskirts of Srinagar city on Monday. Zewan is the place which headquarters the Jammu and Kashmir police.

Kashmir Zone Police took to Twitter earlier on Monday evening and informed about the attack.

#Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of #Srinagar. 14 personnel #injured in the attack. All the injured personnel evacuated to hospital. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 13, 2021

Among the injured police personnel, one ASI & a Selection Grade Constable succumbed to their injuries, Kashmir Zone Police added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took the cognisance of terror attack and sought details from the officials. He also expressed condolences to the families of the security personnel who reportedly lost their lives in the attack.

PM @narendramodi has sought details on the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He has also expressed condolences to the families of those security personnel who have been martyred in the attack. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 13, 2021

Directed authorities to provide best treatment to injured

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha also reacted by saying that he has directed the concerned authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured. I pray for their speedy recovery. "Our police and security forces are determined to neutralize the evil forces of terrorism," J&K LG Manoj Sinha added after expressing his condolences to those policemen who succumbed to the injuries in the terrorist attack.

Earlier on Monday, two terrorists were neutralised by security forces in an operation in the Rangret area of Srinagar, close to Indian Air Force station in Budgam.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma