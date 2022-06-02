Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: A migrant labourer from Bihar was shot dead while another was injured when terrorists opened fire at them in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district on Thursday. The latest attack comes hours after another non-local Hindu bank employee was killed by terrorists in Kulgam district.

Terrorists fired at two non-local labourers at a brick kiln at Magraypora in Chadoora area of the central Kashmir district, the officials said.

They said the labourers, identified as Dilkush Kumar and Guri, were injured in the attack.

While Guri was discharged from the hospital, Kumar was shifted to SMHS hospital here where he succumbed, the officials said, adding Kumar (17) was a resident of Arnia area of Bihar.

Police have cordoned off the area and are looking for the terrorists involved in the incident, which took place at 9.10 PM, they said.

This was the ninth targeted killing in Kashmir since May 1.

Kashmir has been rattled by a string of targeted killings in the recent months, with Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ilaquai Dehati Bank, being shot in Kulgam district on Thursday.

On Thursday, people belonging to the Hindu community employed in Kashmir staged a protest in Jammu and demanded security for members of their community. The protesting Kashmiri Pandit employees and others posted in the Valley carried placards with pictures of their colleague Rajni Bala.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 36-year-old migrant Kashmiri Pandit and high school teacher Rajni Bala was shot dead by terrorists in the Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Over the last two months, two civilians - including Kashmiri Pandit employee Rahul Bhat -- and three off-duty policemen were killed in Kashmir by terrorists.

Posted By: Ashita Singh