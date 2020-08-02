The 'bhoomi pujan' or foundation laying ceremony of Ram Mandir will be held on August 5, ending the decades-long wait for the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Uttar Pradesh Police has been asked to remain on high alert after intelligence inputs suggested that terrorists are planning to carry out attacks in Ayodhya on August 5, when 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of Ram Temple will be held. According to reports, the terrorists are planning to carry out strikes in Gorakhpur as well, following which the district police has been asked to remain vigilant and prepare for any untoward incident.

Security forces on Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border have also been alerted and security around Gorakhnath Temple, airport and 50 other sensitive locations have been increased. Police deployment around these places and patrolling have also been increased.

According to the intelligence inputs, terrorists are planning to storm Ayodhya, Gorakhpur and other sensitive places across India on August 5. The DGP has ordered police in Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Faizabad, and Lucknow to remain alert.

Also, the security across the country has been tightened in view of Independence Day on August 15. Patrolling at Railway stations, bus stations, malls and in other congested areas have been increased.

The 'bhoomi pujan' or foundation laying ceremony of Ram Mandir will be held on August 5, ending the decades-long wait for the construction of a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya, believed to be the birthplace of Hindu deity Lord Ram.

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be a unique piece of architecture in several ways. The temple has been designed to withstand an earthquake of magnitude 10 and will have a life span of 1,000 years.

In view of the threat, ADG Zone Gorakhpur Dawa Sherpa has also visited Sonouli Border on earlier this week. During his visit, he held a meeting on the border with officials of police, administrative and intelligence agencies of India and Nepal.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma